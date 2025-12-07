"GMA3" Guesst List: Emma Makey, Darren Star and More to Appear Week of December 8th

Plus, the cast of "Emily in Paris," George M. Johnson and Leah Johnson, Dan Orlovsky also join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 8-12. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 8-12

Monday, December 8 Emma Mackey (Ella McCay) GMA YA December Book Club pick authors George M. Johnson and Leah Johnson (There’s Always Next Year) Dan Orlovsky (Monday Night Football) Shop this Set with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 9 Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Darren Star (Emily in Paris) Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, December 10 GMA Health Alert: Seasonal Burnout: Why You Feel Exhausted and What to Do About It with Dr. Leah Croll

Thursday, December 11 Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) Matthew and Gunnar Nelson (What Happened to Your Hair?) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Maine Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 12 Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery (Emily in Paris) Keeping Your Holiday Party Allergy Free with Hillary Tolle Carter and Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.