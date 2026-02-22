"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" and More to Appear Week of February 23rd

The show also welcomes the cast of "Hoppers," Stering K. Brown, Nate Bargatze, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 23-27. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of February 23-27

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

  • Monday, February 23
    • Willie Robertson, Korie Robertson, and Sadie Robertson (Duck Dynasty: The Revival)
    • Caroline Chambers
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, February 24
    • Andrew Stanton (In the Blink of an Eye)
    • Sterling K. Brown discusses Paradise with George Stephanopoulos
    • Bill Gurley discusses his book Runnin’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love with Rebecca Jarvis
    • Deals & Steals with Jen Reed and Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, February 25
  • Thursday, February 26
    • Community leader and co-founder Gina Gilmore and her son Kyle Hewlett discuss Kyle’s Strong Heart Foundation 
    • New Ways to Save with Becky Worley
    • American Heart Association Health Report with Dr. Tara Narula
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, February 27

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.