"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" and More to Appear Week of February 23rd
The show also welcomes the cast of "Hoppers," Stering K. Brown, Nate Bargatze, and more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 23-27. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 23-27
- Monday, February 23
- Willie Robertson, Korie Robertson, and Sadie Robertson (Duck Dynasty: The Revival)
- Caroline Chambers
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, February 24
- Andrew Stanton (In the Blink of an Eye)
- Sterling K. Brown discusses Paradise with George Stephanopoulos
- Bill Gurley discusses his book Runnin’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love with Rebecca Jarvis
- Deals & Steals with Jen Reed and Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, February 25
- Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan (Hoppers)
- Nate Bargatze (The Greatest Average American)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Thursday, February 26
- Community leader and co-founder Gina Gilmore and her son Kyle Hewlett discuss Kyle’s Strong Heart Foundation
- New Ways to Save with Becky Worley
- American Heart Association Health Report with Dr. Tara Narula
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, February 27
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Oregon
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.