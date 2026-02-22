"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" and More to Appear Week of February 23rd

The show also welcomes the cast of "Hoppers," Stering K. Brown, Nate Bargatze, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 23-27. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 23-27

Monday, February 23 Willie Robertson, Korie Robertson, and Sadie Robertson (Duck Dynasty: The Revival) Caroline Chambers ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, February 24 Andrew Stanton (In the Blink of an Eye) Sterling K. Brown discusses Paradise with George Stephanopoulos Bill Gurley discusses his book Runnin’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love with Rebecca Jarvis Deals & Steals with Jen Reed and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, February 25 Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan (Hoppers) Nate Bargatze (The Greatest Average American) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Thursday, February 26 Community leader and co-founder Gina Gilmore and her son Kyle Hewlett discuss Kyle’s Strong Heart Foundation New Ways to Save with Becky Worley American Heart Association Health Report with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, February 27 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Oregon ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.