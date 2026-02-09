"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Dancing with the Stars" and More to Appear Week of February 9th

The show also welcomes Jasmin Savoy Brown, the cast of FX's "Love Story," Derek Hough, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 9-13. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 9-13

Monday, February 9 Road to the Oscars®: costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Sinners) Eric Winter (The Rookie) Omid Scobie and Robin Benway (Royal Spin) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, February 10 Cast of Dancing with the Stars Chef Mia Castro (Cocina Puerto Rico) Deals & Steals

Wednesday, February 11 Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton Deals & Steals

Thursday, February 12 Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream 7) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in California Deals & Steals

Friday, February 13 Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) Black History Month: Clemmons Family Farm with Michael Strahan The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior xecutive producer.