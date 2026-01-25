"GMA3" Guest List: Omar Epps, Amanda Knox and More to Appear Week of January 26th

The show also welcomes Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts, The Points Guy, Jennifer Wallace, Erica Wheeler, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of January 26-30. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 26-30

Monday, January 26 Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson (Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy) Self-Care O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, January 27 Erica Wheeler (WNBA star) and Dr. Jessica Shepherd (Cervical Cancer Awareness Month) Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)) Drs. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek and Roberta Michnick Golinkoff (Einstein Never Used Flash Cards) Deals & Steals

Wednesday, January 28 Amy DuBois Barnett (If I Ruled the World) Stefani Sassos (Nutrition trends; Good Housekeeping nutrition and fitness director) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals

Thursday, January 29 Omar Epps (Moses the Black) The Points Guy Awards with founder Brian Kelly Deals & Steals GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Friday, January 30 Garcelle Beauvais (Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love) Jennifer Wallace (Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose) Zola’s wedding trend predictions for 2026 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Iowa The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.