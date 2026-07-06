"GMA3" Guest List: Kylie Cantrall, Liamani Segura, and More to Appear Week of July 6th
The show also welcomes the cast of "Moana," Jessica Knoll, Alex Jablonski, and Chef Hannah Dasher, plus Keith Urban performs as part of the "GMA" Summer Concert Series.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 6-10. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 6-10
- Monday, July 6
- Catherine Laga’aia (Moana)
- Jessica Knoll (Helpless)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, July 7
- Maya Jama (Love Island (UK))
- Dwayne Johnson discusses Moana with Deborah Roberts
- Anna Francese Gass (Instant Italian with Anna Gass)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 8
- Kylie Cantrall and Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland)
- Alex Jablonski (Return to Fox Hollow)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 9
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana)
- Chef Hannah Dasher
- Deals & Steals with Mindy Kaling and Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 10
- GMA Summer Concert series, featuring a musical performance by Keith Urban
- Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Catherine Laga’aia discuss Moana with Deborah Roberts
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Cleveland Browns
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.