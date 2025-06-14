"GMA3" Guest List: Bob Weis, Yonas Kibreab and More to Appear Week of June 16th

Plus Jodie Sweetin, The cast of Marvel's "Ironheart," John Tsilimparis and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 16th-20th

  • Monday, June 16
    • Dr. Alexandra Sowa and Becky Worley (Tips for GLP-1 maintenance)
    • Will Ganss shares fun new products for kids
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, June 17
    • Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, June 18
    • Yonas Kibreab (Elio)
    • Dr. Alexandra Sowa and Becky Worley (GLP-1 and protein)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, June 19
    • Jodie Sweetin (Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Friday, June 20

