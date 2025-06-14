"GMA3" Guest List: Bob Weis, Yonas Kibreab and More to Appear Week of June 16th

Plus Jodie Sweetin, The cast of Marvel's "Ironheart," John Tsilimparis and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 16th-20th

Monday, June 16 Dr. Alexandra Sowa and Becky Worley (Tips for GLP-1 maintenance) Will Ganss shares fun new products for kids GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, June 17 Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne ( Ironheart ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, June 18 Yonas Kibreab ( Elio ) Dr. Alexandra Sowa and Becky Worley (GLP-1 and protein) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, June 19 Jodie Sweetin ( Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Friday, June 20 Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis Dream Chasing ) Psychotherapist John Tsilimparis ( The Magic in the Tragic ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



