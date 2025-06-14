"GMA3" Guest List: Bob Weis, Yonas Kibreab and More to Appear Week of June 16th
Plus Jodie Sweetin, The cast of Marvel's "Ironheart," John Tsilimparis and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 16th-20th
- Monday, June 16
- Dr. Alexandra Sowa and Becky Worley (Tips for GLP-1 maintenance)
- Will Ganss shares fun new products for kids
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, June 17
- Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, June 18
- Yonas Kibreab (Elio)
- Dr. Alexandra Sowa and Becky Worley (GLP-1 and protein)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, June 19
- Jodie Sweetin (Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Friday, June 20
- Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis talks new book (Dream Chasing)
- Psychotherapist John Tsilimparis (The Magic in the Tragic)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
