"GMA3" Guest List: Patrick Dempsey, Tia Mowry, and More to Appear Week of June 22-26

Plus, Hannah Brown, The Points Guy, an interview with the cast of "The Bear," Chris Pang, Arash Hashemi, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 22-26. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 22-26

  • Monday, June 22
    • Chris Pang (The Season)
    • The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, June 23
    • Hannah Brown (Reasons to Be Loved by You)
    • Raising Awareness for Pediatric Sarcoma with Robin Roberts
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, June 24
  • Thursday, June 25
    • Patrick Dempsey discusses The Dempsey Center Foundation
    • Summer Skincare with Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Co-founder of S’ABLE Labs)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 26
    • Arash Hashemi (Founder of ShredHappens)
    • Linsey Davis’ interview with the cast of The Bear
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.