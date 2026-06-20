"GMA3" Guest List: Patrick Dempsey, Tia Mowry, and More to Appear Week of June 22-26
Plus, Hannah Brown, The Points Guy, an interview with the cast of "The Bear," Chris Pang, Arash Hashemi, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 22-26. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 22-26
- Monday, June 22
- Chris Pang (The Season)
- The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, June 23
- Hannah Brown (Reasons to Be Loved by You)
- Raising Awareness for Pediatric Sarcoma with Robin Roberts
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, June 24
- Tia Mowry (Single Black Tenant)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arizona
- ABC Secret Savings with ABC News’ Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 25
- Patrick Dempsey discusses The Dempsey Center Foundation
- Summer Skincare with Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Co-founder of S’ABLE Labs)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 26
- Arash Hashemi (Founder of ShredHappens)
- Linsey Davis’ interview with the cast of The Bear
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.