"GMA3" Guest List: Patrick Dempsey, Tia Mowry, and More to Appear Week of June 22-26

Plus, Hannah Brown, The Points Guy, an interview with the cast of "The Bear," Chris Pang, Arash Hashemi, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 22-26. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 22-26

Monday, June 22 Chris Pang (The Season) The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 23 Hannah Brown (Reasons to Be Loved by You) Raising Awareness for Pediatric Sarcoma with Robin Roberts Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 24 Tia Mowry (Single Black Tenant) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arizona ABC Secret Savings with ABC News’ Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 25 Patrick Dempsey discusses The Dempsey Center Foundation Summer Skincare with Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Co-founder of S’ABLE Labs) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 26 Arash Hashemi (Founder of ShredHappens) Linsey Davis’ interview with the cast of The Bear Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



