"GMA3" Guest List: Liza Colon, Chris Powell and More to Appear Week of June 23rd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 23rd-27th

Monday, June 23 Liza Colon ( The Bear ) Star Donaldson (Byrdie Beauty Awards featuring products all under $60) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton (How to avoid sunburn and heat stroke this summer)

Tuesday, June 24 GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton (“Fibermaxing;" how to get the right amount of fiber in your diet) Rebecca Jarvis (How to save money on your next cruise) Sally Holmes (InStyle Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief; the latest on the “sporty prep" trend) Preview of ABC Secret Sales

Wednesday, June 25 GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton (Tips on hot and cold remedies for pain) Deals & Steals with Laura Slatkin (Founder of NEST New York) A report on the new trend of romance novel bookstores

Thursday, June 26 GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula (Insight into how your resting heart rate relates to overall health) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Chris Powell (Fitness expert; throws down a breakfast challenge)

Friday, June 27 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula (Ways to support caregivers) Chris Powell (Attainable wellness tips while living on a budget) GMA Out Loud! series with Steve Osunsami (Report on protecting Pride)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.