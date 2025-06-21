"GMA3" Guest List: Liza Colon, Chris Powell and More to Appear Week of June 23rd
Daily spotlight series include GMA Health Alert, GMA Out Loud!, and Deals & Steals.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 23rd-27th
- Monday, June 23
- Liza Colon (The Bear)
- Star Donaldson (Byrdie Beauty Awards featuring products all under $60)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton (How to avoid sunburn and heat stroke this summer)
- Tuesday, June 24
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton (“Fibermaxing;" how to get the right amount of fiber in your diet)
- Rebecca Jarvis (How to save money on your next cruise)
- Sally Holmes (InStyle Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief; the latest on the “sporty prep" trend)
- Preview of ABC Secret Sales
- Wednesday, June 25
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton (Tips on hot and cold remedies for pain)
- Deals & Steals with Laura Slatkin (Founder of NEST New York)
- A report on the new trend of romance novel bookstores
- Thursday, June 26
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula (Insight into how your resting heart rate relates to overall health)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chris Powell (Fitness expert; throws down a breakfast challenge)
- Friday, June 27
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula (Ways to support caregivers)
- Chris Powell (Attainable wellness tips while living on a budget)
- GMA Out Loud! series with Steve Osunsami (Report on protecting Pride)
