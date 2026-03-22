"GMA3" Guest List: Vince Vaughn, "American Idol" Judges and More to Appear Week of March 23rd

The show also welcomes Gabby Windey, Alden Ehrenreich, the cast of "Paradise," plus features a celebration of 20 years of "Hannah Montana."

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 23-27. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 23-27

Monday, March 23 Gabby Windey (Love Overboard) Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw) GMA YA March Book Club pick author Cliodhna O’Sullivan (Her Hidden Fire) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, March 24 Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood (American Idol) 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with Kelley L. Carter Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 25 Dawn Porter (Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 26 Thomas Doherty and Julianne Nicholson (Paradise) Vince Vaughn talks Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice with Trevor Ault Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 27 Radha Lin Chaddah (And The Ancestors Sings) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Nevada Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.