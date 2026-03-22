"GMA3" Guest List: Vince Vaughn, "American Idol" Judges and More to Appear Week of March 23rd

The show also welcomes Gabby Windey, Alden Ehrenreich, the cast of "Paradise," plus features a celebration of 20 years of "Hannah Montana."

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 23-27. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of March 23-27

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 23-27

  • Monday, March 23
    • Gabby Windey (Love Overboard)
    • Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw)
    • GMA YA March Book Club pick author Cliodhna O’Sullivan (Her Hidden Fire)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, March 24
    • Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood (American Idol
    • 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with Kelley L. Carter
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, March 25
    • Dawn Porter (Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, March 26
  • Friday, March 27

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.