"GMA3" Guest List: Luke Evans, Victor Garber, and More to Appear Week of May 25th
Plus, the cast of "Deli Boys," Jana Kramer, Judy Gold, MC Lyte, Martha Raddatz, and others also join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 25-29. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 25-29
- Monday, May 25
- Memorial Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, May 26
- Hip-Hop icon MC Lyte
- Chef Todd Mark Miller
- Martha Raddatz (The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, May 27
- Judy Gold and Victor Garber (Not Suitable for Work)
- Jana Kramer (Where the Heart Lands)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 28
- Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh (Deli Boys)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Utah
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 29
- Luke Evans (The Rocky Horror Show)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer bags)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.