"GMA3" Guest List: Ginnifer Goodwin, Ke Huy Quan and More to Appear Week of November 10th

Plus, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," and Mel Owens of "The Golden Bachelor" join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 10-14. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 10-14

Monday, November 10 Ginnifer Goodwin (Zootopia 2) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto ESPN’s Katie Feeney GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, November 11 Ke Huy Quan (Zootopia 2) Chef Alison Roman (Something from Nothing) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, November 12 Jessi Draper Ngatikaura (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, November 13 Mel Owens and his new partner (The Golden Bachelor) GMA YA Book Club pick author Chloe Gong (Coldwire) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 14 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Mississippi Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto (Shapewear)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.