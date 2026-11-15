"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," and More to Appear Week of November 16th

Plus, the cast of "Hexed," Billie Jean King, Steve Buscemi, Darius Rucker, Rebecca Yarros, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 16-20. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 16-20

Monday, November 16 Rebecca Yarros (Peculiar Stars) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Baltimore Ravens Deals & Steals with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 17 Chef Richard Blais (Sauce Life) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Philadelphia Eagles Deals & Steals with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 18 Bobby Lee (Finally) Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster discuss Hexed with Chris Connelly Darius Rucker (Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Thursday, November 19 Billie Jean King discusses Give Me the Ball! with Robin Roberts Steve Buscemi discusses Wild Horse Nine with Rhiannon Ally Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 20 Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Cincinnati Bengals Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



