"GMA3" Guest List: Chad Michael Murray, Hayley Kiyoko and More to Appear Week of November 3rd

The show also welcomes Chefs Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Andrew Zimmern, Tom Bergeron, Lynsey Addario and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 3-7. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 3-7

Monday, November 3 GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton The Best Animal Moments on GMA National Geographic’s Best of the World list The Pumpkin Queen of Dallas with Will Ganss Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) shares Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis Stephanie Ramos shares report on a woman who paid off her student loan debt by reselling her clothes

Tuesday, November 4 Chad Michael Murray (Freakier Friday) Hayley Kiyoko (Where There’s Room for Us) Lynsey Addario (Love+War) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, November 5 Pastry Chef Duff Goldman and Will Ganss (Cookie decorating kits for the holidays) Tom Bergeron talks Dancing with the Stars Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Creative director, Oprah Daily)

Thursday, November 6 Chef Kardea Brown (Make Do with What You Have) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Indiana Deals & Steals: Skincare Spectacular

Friday, November 7 Chef Andrew Zimmern (The Blue Food Cookbook) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Creative director, Oprah Daily) The Right Fit series with Lori Bergamotto (Coats)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.