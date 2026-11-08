"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" and More to Appear Week of November 9th
Plus, Walker Scobell, Chris O'Donnell, Chef Judy Joo, Tinx, Bob Woodruff, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 9-13. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 9-13
- Monday, November 9
- Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
- Bob Woodruff discusses Stand Up for Heroes
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Minnesota Vikings featuring running back Aaron Jones Sr.
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 10
- Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville)
- Corre Larkin (Season to Taste)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, November 11
- Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, McCall DaPron, and Madison Bontempo (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County)
- Tinx (The Circle)
- ABC Secret Savings with ABC News’ Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 12
- Yung Pueblo (Journey: The Year That Changes Everything)
- Chef Judy Joo (Mukja: Let’s Eat!)
- Ms. Appleberry and Allie Rivera Quiñonez
- Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (OprahDaily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 13
- Doug Baldinger and Louise Story (America Obscura)
- Jamie Hess (The Gratitude Shift)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.