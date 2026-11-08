"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" and More to Appear Week of November 9th

Plus, Walker Scobell, Chris O'Donnell, Chef Judy Joo, Tinx, Bob Woodruff, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 9-13. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 9-13

  • Monday, November 9
    • Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians
    • Bob Woodruff discusses Stand Up for Heroes
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Minnesota Vikings featuring running back Aaron Jones Sr. 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, November 10
    • Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville
    • Corre Larkin (Season to Taste
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, November 11
  • Thursday, November 12
    • Yung Pueblo (Journey: The Year That Changes Everything
    • Chef Judy Joo (Mukja: Let’s Eat!
    • Ms. Appleberry and Allie Rivera Quiñonez 
    • Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (OprahDaily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 13
    • Doug Baldinger and Louise Story (America Obscura
    • Jamie Hess (The Gratitude Shift
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.