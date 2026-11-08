"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" and More to Appear Week of November 9th

Plus, Walker Scobell, Chris O'Donnell, Chef Judy Joo, Tinx, Bob Woodruff, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 9-13. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 9-13

Monday, November 9 Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) Bob Woodruff discusses Stand Up for Heroes GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Minnesota Vikings featuring running back Aaron Jones Sr. Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 10 Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville) Corre Larkin (Season to Taste) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 11 Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, McCall DaPron, and Madison Bontempo (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County) Tinx (The Circle) ABC Secret Savings with ABC News’ Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 12 Yung Pueblo (Journey: The Year That Changes Everything) Chef Judy Joo (Mukja: Let’s Eat!) Ms. Appleberry and Allie Rivera Quiñonez Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (OprahDaily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson

Friday, November 13 Doug Baldinger and Louise Story (America Obscura) Jamie Hess (The Gratitude Shift) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



