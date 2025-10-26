"GMA3" Guest List: Rick Springfield, Brian Jordan Alvarez and More to Appear Week of October 27th
The show also welcomes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, the Cast of Broadway's "Beetlejuice" and more
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 27-31. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 27-31
- Monday, October 27
- Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher)
- GMA’s Cookie Jar with Vaughn Vreeland (Writer and video host for New York Times Cooking)
- InStyle’s Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards 2025
- Tuesday, October 28
- Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts (All’s Fair)
- Catherine Newman (Wreck)
- GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Wednesday, October 29
- Rick Springfield (All’s Fair)
- Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds)
- Chef David Nayfeld
- GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 30
- R&B legends New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
- GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 31
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Beetlejuice
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Louisiana
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Michelle Smallmon (ESPN radio host)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.