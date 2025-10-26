"GMA3" Guest List: Rick Springfield, Brian Jordan Alvarez and More to Appear Week of October 27th

The show also welcomes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, the Cast of Broadway's "Beetlejuice" and more

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 27-31. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 27-31

  • Monday, October 27
    • Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher)
    • GMA’s Cookie Jar with Vaughn Vreeland (Writer and video host for New York Times Cooking)
    • InStyle’s Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards 2025
  • Tuesday, October 28
    • Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts (All’s Fair)
    • Catherine Newman (Wreck)
    • GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
  • Wednesday, October 29
    • Rick Springfield (All’s Fair)
    • Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds)
    • Chef David Nayfeld
    • GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 30
    • R&B legends New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
    • GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 31

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.