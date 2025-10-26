"GMA3" Guest List: Rick Springfield, Brian Jordan Alvarez and More to Appear Week of October 27th

The show also welcomes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, the Cast of Broadway's "Beetlejuice" and more

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 27-31. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 27-31

Monday, October 27 Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher) GMA’s Cookie Jar with Vaughn Vreeland (Writer and video host for New York Times Cooking) InStyle’s Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards 2025

Tuesday, October 28 Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts (All’s Fair) Catherine Newman (Wreck) GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, October 29 Rick Springfield (All’s Fair) Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds) Chef David Nayfeld GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 30 R&B legends New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton GMA50: Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 31 Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Beetlejuice 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Louisiana ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Michelle Smallmon (ESPN radio host)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.