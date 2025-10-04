"GMA3" Guest List: Julia Roberts, Jodie Turner-Smith and More to Appear Week of October 6th
Plus Greta Lee, Frankie Quiñones, Mitch Albom and others also join the show
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 6-10. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 6-10
- Monday, October 6
- Chef Arnold Myint (Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home)
- Mitch Albom (Twice)
- Michelle Beisner-Buck (Monday Night Football)
- ABC Secret Savings
- Tuesday, October 7
- National Taco Day with Jenny Martinez
- Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with Lori Bergamotto
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Wednesday, October 8
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 9
- Greta Lee (Tron: Ares)
- Frankie Quiñones (New stand-up special)
- Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina: Teenage Vampire)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Kentucky
- Friday, October 10
- Jodie Turner-Smith (Tron: Ares)
- ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.