"GMA3" Guest List: Julia Roberts, Jodie Turner-Smith and More to Appear Week of October 6th

Plus Greta Lee, Frankie Quiñones, Mitch Albom and others also join the show

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 6-10. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 6-10

Monday, October 6 Chef Arnold Myint ( Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home ) Mitch Albom ( Twice ) Michelle Beisner-Buck ( Monday Night Football ABC Secret Savings

Tuesday, October 7 National Taco Day with Jenny Martinez Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with Lori Bergamotto ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, October 8 Julia Roberts ( After the Hunt ) David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown ( Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 9 Greta Lee ( Tron: Ares Frankie Quiñones (New stand-up special) Kenzi Richardson ( Vampirina: Teenage Vampire 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful

Friday, October 10 Jodie Turner-Smith ( Tron: Ares ) ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



