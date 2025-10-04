"GMA3" Guest List: Julia Roberts, Jodie Turner-Smith and More to Appear Week of October 6th

Plus Greta Lee, Frankie Quiñones, Mitch Albom and others also join the show

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 6-10. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 6-10

  • Monday, October 6
    • Chef Arnold Myint (Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home)
    • Mitch Albom (Twice)
    • Michelle Beisner-Buck (Monday Night Football)
    • ABC Secret Savings
  • Tuesday, October 7
    • National Taco Day with Jenny Martinez
    • Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with Lori Bergamotto
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
  • Wednesday, October 8
    • Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
    • David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
    • Shop GMA series: October Prime Day with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 9
  • Friday, October 10
    • Jodie Turner-Smith (Tron: Ares)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

