"GMA3" Guest List: Neil Patrick Harris, Scott Speedman, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

The show also welcomes Wynn Everett, the creative team behind "Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger," and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 14-18. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 14-18

Monday, September 14 Neil Patrick Harris (Sunny Dancer) Will Lovelace, Dylan Southern, and Steven Knight discuss Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger with Chris Connelly GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Kansas City Chiefs Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 15 Scott Speedman (R.J. Decker) Dr. Shefali (Raising Conscious Daughters; Raising Conscious Sons)

Wednesday, September 16 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 17 Wynn Everett (Chad Powers) Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards with Jessica Cruel (Editor in chief) Chef Pati Jinich (Foods Of La Frontera: Recipes and New Taste Frontiers from Both Sides of the Border) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 18 Chef Samin Nosrat Dr. Luke Maxfield (How to Build the Perfect Nighttime Skincare Routine) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



