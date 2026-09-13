"GMA3" Guest List: Neil Patrick Harris, Scott Speedman, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

The show also welcomes Wynn Everett, the creative team behind "Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger," and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 14-18. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 14-18

  • Monday, September 14
    • Neil Patrick Harris (Sunny Dancer)
    • Will Lovelace, Dylan Southern, and Steven Knight discuss Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger with Chris Connelly
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Kansas City Chiefs
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, September 15
    • Scott Speedman (R.J. Decker)
    • Dr. Shefali (Raising Conscious Daughters; Raising Conscious Sons)
  • Wednesday, September 16
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 17
    • Wynn Everett (Chad Powers)
    • Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards with Jessica Cruel (Editor in chief)
    • Chef Pati Jinich (Foods Of La Frontera: Recipes and New Taste Frontiers from Both Sides of the Border)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 18
    • Chef Samin Nosrat
    • Dr. Luke Maxfield (How to Build the Perfect Nighttime Skincare Routine)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.