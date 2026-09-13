"GMA3" Guest List: Neil Patrick Harris, Scott Speedman, and More to Appear Week of September 14th
The show also welcomes Wynn Everett, the creative team behind "Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger," and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 14-18. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 14-18
- Monday, September 14
- Neil Patrick Harris (Sunny Dancer)
- Will Lovelace, Dylan Southern, and Steven Knight discuss Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger with Chris Connelly
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Kansas City Chiefs
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, September 15
- Scott Speedman (R.J. Decker)
- Dr. Shefali (Raising Conscious Daughters; Raising Conscious Sons)
- Wednesday, September 16
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 17
- Wynn Everett (Chad Powers)
- Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards with Jessica Cruel (Editor in chief)
- Chef Pati Jinich (Foods Of La Frontera: Recipes and New Taste Frontiers from Both Sides of the Border)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 18
- Chef Samin Nosrat
- Dr. Luke Maxfield (How to Build the Perfect Nighttime Skincare Routine)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.