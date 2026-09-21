"GMA3" Guest List: Devon Sawa, Mena Suvari, and More to Appear Week of September 21-25
The show also welcomes Blair Underwood, Dolph Lundgren, Gabourey Sidibe, the cast of "Coven Academy," and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 21-25. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 21-25
- Monday, September 21
- Blair Underwood (Doc)
- Seth Wickersham (Be on That Hill)
- Next Up: Esther Wallace discusses her apparel brand
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, September 22
- Dolph Lundgren (Fights Worth Fighting)
- Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook)
- Hispanic-Owned Businesses with Milly Almodovar
- Wednesday, September 23
- Joey Pollari (American Horror Story)
- Devon Sawa and Tiffani Thiessen (Coven Academy)
- Shay Spence (Meals You Can’t Mess Up)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Thursday, September 24
- Gabourey Sidibe and Mena Suvari (American Horror Story)
- Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich (Coven Academy)
- Carleigh Bodrug (PlantYou Quickies: 140+ Nourishing Plant-Based Recipes for Busy People)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 25
- Tim Federle (Coven Academy)
- Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Doomsday)
- Adrianna Adarme
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.