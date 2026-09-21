"GMA3" Guest List: Devon Sawa, Mena Suvari, and More to Appear Week of September 21-25

The show also welcomes Blair Underwood, Dolph Lundgren, Gabourey Sidibe, the cast of "Coven Academy," and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 21-25. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 21-25

Monday, September 21 Blair Underwood (Doc) Seth Wickersham (Be on That Hill) Next Up: Esther Wallace discusses her apparel brand GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, September 22 Dolph Lundgren (Fights Worth Fighting) Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook) Hispanic-Owned Businesses with Milly Almodovar

Wednesday, September 23 Joey Pollari (American Horror Story) Devon Sawa and Tiffani Thiessen (Coven Academy) Shay Spence (Meals You Can’t Mess Up) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Thursday, September 24 Gabourey Sidibe and Mena Suvari (American Horror Story) Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich (Coven Academy) Carleigh Bodrug (PlantYou Quickies: 140+ Nourishing Plant-Based Recipes for Busy People) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 25 Tim Federle (Coven Academy) Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Doomsday) Adrianna Adarme The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



