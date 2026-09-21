"GMA3" Guest List: Devon Sawa, Mena Suvari, and More to Appear Week of September 21-25

The show also welcomes Blair Underwood, Dolph Lundgren, Gabourey Sidibe, the cast of "Coven Academy," and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 21-25. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 21-25

  • Monday, September 21
    • Blair Underwood (Doc)
    • Seth Wickersham (Be on That Hill)
    • Next Up: Esther Wallace discusses her apparel brand
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, September 22
    • Dolph Lundgren (Fights Worth Fighting)
    • Chef Kwame Onwuachi (All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever: A Cookbook)
    • Hispanic-Owned Businesses with Milly Almodovar
  • Wednesday, September 23
  • Thursday, September 24
    • Gabourey Sidibe and Mena Suvari (American Horror Story)
    • Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass and Jordan Leftwich (Coven Academy)
    • Carleigh Bodrug (PlantYou Quickies: 140+ Nourishing Plant-Based Recipes for Busy People)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 25
    • Tim Federle (Coven Academy)
    • Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Doomsday)
    • Adrianna Adarme
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.