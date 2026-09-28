"GMA3" Guest List: Zach Braff, Shemar Moore, and More to Appear Week of September 28th

Plus, Luke Bryan, Rachel Ray, David Rysdahl and Lily Sullivan, James Logan, Amanda Hirsch, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 28-October 2. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 28-October 2

Monday, September 28 Performance from Luke Bryan James Longman (Heist at the Louvre; What You Need to Know) Fran Hauser (Twenty Minutes is the New Hour) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Chicago Bears Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 29 Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) David Rysdahl and Lily Sullivan (Soulm8te) Looks for Less: Home Edition with Amber Lewis Viral Food Trends with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, September 30 Zach Braff (Scrubs) Dr. Ian K. Smith and Rachael Ray (The New Menopause Kitchen) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 1 Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick Off Let’s Talk with Dr. Alpa Patel, Dr. Susanna Greer and Dr. Tara Narula Amanda Hirsch (Get Real) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 2 Ms. Rachel and Aron Accurso (I’m So Happy) Chef Michael Vignola The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



