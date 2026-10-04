"GMA3" Guest List: Morris Chestnut, Carrie Ann Inaba, and More to Appear Week of October 5th
The show also welcomes Sarah Chalke, Jodie Sweetin, Austin Abrams, "Shark Tank" Sharks, Nick Saban, Steve Gleason, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 5-9. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 5-9
- Monday, October 5
- Sarah Chalke (Scrubs)
- Flavors of Bollywood with Chef Maneet Chauhan
- Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars) chats with Cameron Mathison
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – New Orleans Saints featuring Steve Gleason
- Tuesday, October 6
- Morris Chestnut and McKinley Freeman (Reasonable Doubt)
- Jodie Sweetin and Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina: Teenage Vampire)
- Leah Victoria (And That’s Dinner!)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 7
- Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner (Shark Tank)
- Chef Mika Leon (Cuban Soul)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 8
- Dan Langan (Short and Sweet)
- Nick Saban discusses new docuseries Saban with Will Reeve
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Green Bay Packers
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 9
- Austin Abrams (Whalefall)
- Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky (Shark Tank)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.