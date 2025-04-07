"A Goofy Movie" Voice Cast Reunites to Celebrate Milestone 30th Anniversary

Marking the milestone anniversary of A Goofy Movie, stars of the cult-classic film have reunited for a road trip of their own in a brand new video.

  • While it went most of its 30 years as a cult hit, Disney has fully embraced the popularity of A Goofy Movie at this point and is marking its milestone anniversary today.
  • As part of the fun, the beloved voice talent from the film have come together in an all-new video to celebrate the film’s cultural legacy and reminisce about their experience bringing this now-deemed-iconic story to life.
  • Channeling a vibe similar to the popular webseries, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, a new video has been released, reuniting Disney Legend Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy) and Jason Marsden (voice of Max).
  • In the video, “On the Road Again: A Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary," the duo hits the road in a reimagined AMC Pacer designed to look like the car featured in the film, where they interview each other about their fondest memories from the production of the film.
  • Three decades after bringing the father-son duo to the big screen, Farmer and Marsden take viewers on a heartwarming journey that perfectly captures the nostalgia and enduring appeal of a film that has touched an entire generation of fans around the world and solidified its place within Disney’s storytelling legacy.

  • A Goofy Movie, celebrating its 30th anniversary today, originally had a mediocre run at the box office and had mixed reviews upon its initial release. However, with the home media release, over the years the film grew a cult following and Disney has now begun to embrace the popularity of this 90s favorite.
  • To further celebrate the anniversary of this favorite, be sure to check out a new Chibi Tiny Tales short, as well as the new documentary on Disney+, Not Just A Goof, which also premiered today. Or, just watch the original A Goofy Movie, now streaming on Disney+.

