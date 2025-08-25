Making A Goofy Movie: 30 Years Later, the Team Reflects on Its Emotional Legacy

During a special DVC Member Cruise panel, Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden, and Kevin Lima looked back on the heartfelt moments, behind-the-scenes stories, and lasting impact of Disney’s cult classic.

During the 2025 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, fans were treated to a heartfelt and hilarious live presentation titled “Making A Goofy Movie," honoring the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated film. Hosted by the voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan, the panel reunited Bill Farmer (Goofy), Jason Marsden (Max), and director Kevin Lima to reflect on the film’s surprising legacy.

Kevin Lima shared that although an A Goofy Movie poster drew comparisons to National Lampoon’s Vacation, the resemblance was purely coincidental. However, he cited inspiration from John Hughes’ films when crafting the tone of the story. One of the biggest hurdles at the time was portraying Goofy with more emotional depth. People weren’t used to seeing Goofy angry or sad, which caused a lot of controversy at the time.

Bill Farmer echoed this, recalling that then-CEO Michael Eisner once suggested Goofy speak in Farmer’s natural voice to make the film more serious. That idea was quickly abandoned — except for one surprising exception: Goofy’s heartfelt hot tub scene, in which he realizes Max altered their vacation map, uses Farmer’s natural speaking voice.

Jason Marsden gave credit to Dana Hill, who voiced Max on Goof Troop, for giving him a solid foundation to work from. He talked about how beneficial the group recording sessions were, which helped bring authenticity to the father-son dynamic. He fondly remembered getting a crash course in the Goofy laugh from Farmer, a moment the two joyfully recreated for the DVC audience. Kevin Lima added that his work directing voice sessions helped prepare him to direct live-action.

Lima revealed that his own estranged relationship with his father deeply informed the emotional core of A Goofy Movie. He hadn’t seen his dad in 20 years when he was given the project, and he didn’t expect the film to hit so close to home. Marsden, now a father to a 15-year-old son, reflected on how his view of the movie has changed, acknowledging the generational impact of the story. He literally was Max, but he now sides with Goofy.

Thirty years later, A Goofy Movie remains one of the main reasons fans seek out Bill Farmer at conventions. Lima said he continues to hear moving stories from fans about how much the film means to them. Marsden added that when people tell him he was their childhood, he leans into the father-son vibe with responses like, “I’m proud of you; you did great."

The panel ended with a live performance of “Nobody Else But You," a number Marsden didn’t get to sing in the original film. Later, the trio — joined by Bret Iwan as Mickey Mouse — participated in the evening’s 80s/90s concert with a rousing rendition of “On the Open Road."

Stay tuned for more A Goofy Movie coverage from Destination D23!