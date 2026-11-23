Hailee Steinfeld Teases Return in “Avengers: Doomsday” While Promoting "Hexed"
Somewhere an exec said, "While we have you..."
Kate Bishop is heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as teased in a new post on Instagram while star Hailee Steinfeld is also pushing the new movie, Hexed.
What's Happening:
- A new Instagram post, uploaded as part of a collab between Disney Animation and Marvel Studios, features Hexed star Hailee Steinfeld teasing her return in the highly-anticipated Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday.
- If the Instagram collab weren't enough confirmation, Hailee tilts the camera down to reveal a chair that calls back to the earlier cast reveal back in March of 2025.
- On that particular day there was a lengthy campaign that revealed director-style chairs featuring numerous different cast members who would appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. At the time, Steinfeld's chair was not among those revealed though many fans have anticipated or expected her return as Kate Bishop regardless of the reveal.
- Steinfeld debuted as Kate alongside Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton in the Marvel Disney+ series, Hawkeye. She later appeared in a scene at the end of The Marvels, when Kamala Khan approached Kate about joining a new team.
- While this is welcome news, this also serves as a reminder that Steinfeld voices Billie in the upcoming new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed.
- Hexed focuses on an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere on December 18, 2026.
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