"Hamilton" Arrives In Movie Theaters Ten Years After Broadway Debut
This marks the first time the musical has arrived on the big screen.
10 years after its Broadway debut, the filmed version of Hamilton is set to hit the big screen for the first time ever with a theatrical release next month.
What’s Happening:
- The hugely acclaimed and popular smash-hit, Hamilton, is set to arrive in theaters for the first time ever on the big screen next month.
- An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film to bring the cultural phenomenon to the big screen on September 5th, 2025.
- Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, Hamilton is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers.
- The 11-time-Tony Award-, GRAMMY Award-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.
- The theatrical release of the film comes ten years after the debut of Hamilton on the Broadway stage in 2015 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
- It was on this stage that the film version of Hamilton was recorded, which debuted on Disney+ in July of 2020.
