Former Super Bowl Champ and Disney Jr. Host Special Screening of New Series "Hey A.J.!" in Houston, TX
You can catch the series now on Disney Jr. and Disney+ yourself!
Last weekend, Disney Jr. brought their newest series to Houston, Texas, hosted by Super Bowl Champion and Author, Martellus Bennett as he treated some special families to a screening of the new animated series, Hey A.J.!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. brought their new animated series, Hey A.J.! to life in Houston, TX last weekend, celebrating the launch of the new preschool series, now on Disney+.
- Martellus Bennett, author and former Super Bowl champion whose children’s books about his family helped inspire the series, was on stage at the River Oaks Theater, introducing the new show.
- His wife Siggi, daughter Jett, and Amari McCoy (who voices A.J. in the series) were also on stage during the event.
- Also in attendance for the festivities were Houston Celebrities like rapper Tobe Nwigwe and his family, and Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth from Gracie’s Corner. Families from community organizations like CoolxDad, Mocha Moms, Jack and Jill of America, and Boys & Girls Club, were also present at the event.
- The whole celebration was kicked off with a lively family-friendly reception that featured music from the series, photo ops, giveaways, activities, and more.
- It all led up to the screening of a never-before-seen episode of Hey A.J.! followed by a Q&A with Martellus about some of the aspects of creating the series, with the opportunity for guests to have posters and books signed by Martellus and Amari.
Hey A.J.!:
- Inspired by Martellus Bennett, the new series is a whimsical and music-filled comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick Theo, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.
- Just ahead of the series debut earlier this month, our own Ben Breitbart sat with Martellus, as well as Grammy nominated composer Michael Hodges to talk about creativity, collaboration, and dreaming out loud.
- Hey A.J.! debuted on Disney Jr. earlier this month on January 13th, running a marathon of the first seven episodes of the new series on both Disney Jr. and Disney Channel.
- The following day, the episodes arrived on Disney+, with additional episodes set to arrive later in the year.
- The series also features colorful and vibrant 2D animation, all sharing relatable storylines for preschoolers alongside the infectious and imaginative new songs that are featured throughout the series.
