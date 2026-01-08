"Hey A.J.!": Martellus Bennett and Michael Hodges Discuss Tunes, Tales, and Teamwork

Former Super Bowl champion, children’s book author, and lifelong creative Martellus Bennett has never been content to stay in a single lane. Now, alongside Grammy Award-nominated composer Michael Hodges, Bennett is bringing his imagination to its biggest stage yet with Disney Jr.’s Hey A.J.! — a music-filled animated comedy that celebrates creativity, collaboration, and dreaming out loud.

Inspired by Bennett’s own children’s books and family, Hey A.J.! follows an imaginative young girl who, with her stuffed bunny sidekick Theo, transforms everyday moments into extraordinary adventures. The series debuts at a moment that feels long overdue for Bennett — and very much right on time. “It’s been something building up for over a decade,” Bennett shared. “So it’s very exciting.”

While Bennett is widely known for his success on the football field, creativity has always been at the core of who he is. “Storytelling and creativity has always been my thing,” he explained. “Even while I was playing, I was in a band, doing art shows, writing children’s books — all while playing.”

Football, Bennett says, was never his childhood dream — just one part of a much larger life experience. “It wasn’t who I wanted to be, nor was it ever who I consider myself to be as a full human being. It was just part of the Martellus experience.”

That perspective became even clearer when he became a father. Watching his daughter grow up sparked deeper questions about representation, imagination, and what kids see reflected back at them. “When I go pick up a book… when I turn on the television… what are the offerings? And what am I consuming when those offerings are offered?”

Animation became the natural next step — a way to bring his stories fully to life and expand the worlds he had already begun building through books.

Music plays a central role in Hey A.J.!, and that’s where Michael Hodges comes in. Known for his work on major motion pictures like The Garfield Movie and collaborations with top-tier recording artists, Hodges approached the series with the same ambition as a blockbuster film. “We didn’t want to dumb down children’s stuff,” Hodges said. “We treated this like we were working on a $200 million movie.”

That philosophy led Hodges to bring his full creative team into the project, resulting in more than 50 original songs that are catchy, emotionally resonant, and designed for family co-viewing. “We wanted these to be songs that families sing together — really well done, really memorable.”

Both Bennett and Hodges also collaborated with Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh, co-creator of Phineas and Ferb and executive producer on the series. For Bennett, working with Marsh was transformative. “Swampy opened my eyes to the power of collaboration beyond just extended hands — it’s extended minds.”

Beyond world-building, Bennett credits Marsh with sharpening his skills as both a performer and a writer. “My delivery has increased. My writing has increased because I know how I want a line to land.”

Hodges echoed that sentiment, noting that some of the most valuable lessons came from simply observing how Marsh leads a creative team. “Watching how he interacts with people — how loving and caring he is — that’s where I learned the most.”

At the heart of Hey A.J.! is Bennett’s daughter, A.J., who serves as both inspiration and namesake for the series. While she’s now in sixth grade, her reaction to seeing the show has been nothing short of joyful. “She’s the queen at school,” Bennett laughed. “She’s like, ‘Yo, I got a Disney show.’”

For Bennett, the Disney connection carries generational weight. “We grew up watching Disney. Now my grandchildren will grow up watching their mother as part of the Disney family.” More importantly, Hey A.J.! reflects how Bennett has always lived his life as a creative parent. “She didn’t grow up with me as a football dad. Her whole life, I’ve been a creative father.”

While Hey A.J.! is packed with humor, music, and imaginative adventures, Bennett sees its deeper mission as encouraging families to dream together. “It’s not just about dreaming. It’s about not dreaming in silence.” In the series, A.J.’s parents, friends, and entire community participate in her imagination — reinforcing the idea that creativity thrives when it’s shared. “If we could dream together, there’s more possibilities for us all to help achieve those dreams.”

That philosophy extends beyond the screen. “The number one way we give people permission to follow their dreams is by following our own.”

With vibrant animation, infectious music, and heartfelt themes, Hey A.J.! is designed as a true family co-viewing experience on Disney Jr., something Bennett and Hodges were intentional about from the start. As winter months keep families gathered indoors, Hey A.J.! offers a reminder that imagination doesn’t have to be quiet, small, or solitary. Sometimes, the most powerful dreams are the ones we share out loud — together on the couch.

Hey A.J.! is set to premiere with a marathon of the first seven episodes on Tuesday, January 13th, on Disney Jr. (7:00-10:15 a.m. ET/PT) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand. The episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 14th, with additional episodes debuting later in the year.



