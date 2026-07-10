Jonas Brothers to Record Live "Hey Jonas!" Podcast at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Then, later that night, the brothers will officially become Disney Legends!
Soon-to-be Disney Legends, the Jonas Brothers, will be recording an episode of their podcast Hey Jonas! live at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, are set to be named Disney Legends at this year's Disney Legends Ceremony – which, of course, takes place during D23.
- As the brothers are already in town, they will be recording an episode of their recently-launched podcast Hey Jonas! live on stage at the event.
- You'll hear unforgettable Disney stories, behind-the-scenes memories, and see special guests as they celebrate this incredible milestone together.
- The live Hey Jonas! podcast recording will take place on Sunday, August 16 at 1:45 p.m. inside the Anaheim Convention Center.
- Later that night at the Honda Center, the brothers will be inducted as Disney Legends alongside:
- Chris Berman
- Jerry Bruckheimer
- Susan Egan
- Eric Goldberg
- Anne Hathaway
- Kim Irvine
- Dwayne Johnson
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Alan Tudyk
- Bob Iger
- Hey Jonas! launched back in May, pulling fans deeper than ever into the brothers’ world with an intimate, wildly fun and refreshingly unfiltered look at their lives on and off the stage.
- Guests so far have included the likes of Seth Meyers, Millie Bobby Brown, William Shatner, and even Bill Nye, The Science Guy!
- You can listen now wherever you get your podcasts or watch video versions on YouTube.
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place in Anaheim, California on August 14–16, 2026.
- Follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for everything announced thus far.
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