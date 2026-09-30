Hollywood Records to Debut New Single from Adrian Lyles, DAY LIMNS, and Los Brasileros
The new single is set to arrive next week.
A new single is set to debut next week from Hollywood Records, featuring a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum collaborating with some acclaimed artists.
What's Happening:
- Hollywood Records has announced that a new single from Adrian Lyles , DAY LIMNS and Los Brasileros, “I Got It Bad”, is set for release October 6.
- The single originated last year, while on a promotional trip in Brazil when Adrian recorded “I Got It Bad” with Los Brasileros, Latin Grammy Award winning Brazilian producers (Karol G, Anitta) and Day LIMNS, a Brazilian singer-songwriter and The Voice Brasil alum.
- Lyles has described the song as showing the perspective of two different people learning that the way they've gone through everything in their lift might not be as right for them as they have thought.
What They're Saying:
- Adrian Lyles: “’I Got It Bad' is a record about outgrowing the person I used to be and the way I used to think. The song shows the perspective of two different people learning that the way they have been going about everything in their life isn’t as right for them as they thought. The instrumental really helps the story for me as well. It starts calm and then throughout the record gets crazier and crazier in the same way I feel my mind gets when I feel a big change happening. From then on it’s a record about acceptance and realizing you’ve been doing everything wrong and that it’s time for you to grow up again. Sparks flew making “I Got It Bad.” The second I heard DAY sing in the studio I knew how sick it would be to have her voice on the record. I really really love this song and I’m so glad it happened. Watching it take shape was so so special to me!! Almost beyond words. I love music man. Thank you DAY LIMNS and Los Brasileros for doing this with me. Means the world."
- DAY LIMNS: “I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to work with Adrian. Honestly, I couldn’t have imagined my first international release being with anyone else. He’s one of the most musical people I’ve ever had the chance to watch create - restless, curious, and incredibly creative! The whole process was very immersive, and I learned so much from him. I feel very honored to have contributed to this song and to now see it being released in a way that does it justice. I hope everyone enjoys it.”
- Los Brasileros: “This song came out of a quick and very collaborative session with Adrian and Day. Adrian came in with a few references that opened up a different direction for us, and from there we started experimenting together, trying out chords, synths, and different textures until we found the track’s identity. It was a very spontaneous process, and I think that sense of discovery really became part of the final result.”
About Adrian Lyles:
- Lyles first became widely known to audiences when he joined the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2022, where he played Jet - a new camper at Camp Shallow Lake.
- While his character originated as a mysterious, withdrawn newcomer who isn't big on participation in the camp's activities, he loosened up throughout his run and even returned in the show's fourth and final season. Lyles contributed music to the series, and notably performed the song "Right Place."
- It was that series that garnered him a spot as a recording artist with Hollywood Records in 2024, combined with a lifelong passion for music.
- He began playing piano at age three and started singing at 11, attending Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas where he developed and honed his music and performing skills.
- He even received a YoungArts award for his singer-songwriter work in 2022.
- His debut single with Hollywood Recrods was "Formalize Me" in 2024, with a number of songs that followed through 2025 and 2026 and build up to the new single, "I Got it Bad"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com