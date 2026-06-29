Disney Stars Take Center Stage at the House of Mouse Expo Taking Place at Walt Disney World Next Month
This fan event puts celebrities center stage when it returns from July 31–August 2, 2026.
The House of Mouse Expo is returning to the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista at Disney Springs at the end of July, featuring a number of Disney celebrity talent across its three days.
What's Happening:
- The House of Mouse Expo is set to return July 31–August 2, 2026, taking place at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista in Walt Disney World.
- This fan expo will shine a bright spotlight on celebrity guests this year, with a number of guests from across Disney, animation, and pop culture, including:
- Joey, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence
- Emily Swallow (The Armorer in The Mandalorian)
- Daniel Logan (Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones)
- Chris Bartlett (various droids in Star Wars)
- John O'Hurley (J. Peterman in Seinfeld)
- Olivia Olson (Vanessa in Phineas and Ferb)
- Kaitlyn Robrock (voice of Minnie Mouse)
- Jenna von Oy (Stacey in A Goofy Movie)
- Alkaio Thiele (Roman in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Noel MacNeal (Bear from Bear in the Big Blue House)
- Leilani Shiu (Jawa in Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Steve Whitmire (former Muppet performer)
- In addition to the celebrity appearances, the weekend will also feature:
- Autographs and photo opportunities
- Fan panels and discussions
- A vendor marketplace with unique collectibles and merchandise
- Artist and creator showcases
- Community meetups with fellow Disney fans
- With the venue located directly across the pedestrian bridge from Disney Springs, attendees can easily extend the magic of the weekend with shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away.
- Get your tickets today for the House of Mouse Expo at HouseOfMouseExpo.com.
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