Hudson Stone and Brooklynn Pitts Revisit Favorite Disney Channel Moments in Latest "Clip Crawl"
Warning: Hearing the pair reflect on "how much time has passed" while watching clips from earlier this decade might trigger elder Disney fans.
A pair of stars from Camp Rock 3 revisit some of their younger memories in the latest edition of Disney Channel's "Clip Crawl" video series.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel has shared a new video featuring Brooklynn Pitts and Hudson Stone from Camp Rock 3 as they revisit some fan-favorite and iconic Disney moments.
- The video is another in Disney Channel's "Clip Crawl" series, which puts stars of some of the latest Disney Channel hits - like Camp Rock 3 - in the spotlight as they react to these favorite clips.
- In today's installment, Hudson and Brooklynn are equpped with a sound effects panel to help them react to the clips and explain why they are so iconic - at least to them.
- Fans watching can expect to see the pair react to old wand IDs featuring the Jonas Brothers, Camp Rock clips, and moments from The Proud Family, High School Musical 2, and even the Descendants franchise.
- You can check it all out in the video below.
Camp Rock 3:
- Hudson and Brooklynn star in the new Camp Rock 3, which follows what happens when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour and they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.
- As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.
- Brooklynn Pitts plays Callie while Hudson Stone plays Desi.
- Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas - who appear in some vintage clips in the video - reprise their characters from the original Camp Rock films.
- Camp Rock 3 is now available on Disney Channel and on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com