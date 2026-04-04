Get Ready for the Inside Out Classic with a Sneak Peek at Hockey Island
Adra Ocal is live from the penalty jar!
Ahead of tomorrow’s Inside Out Classic, fans got a preview of Hockey Island during today’s ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow, the NHL takes the ice on Hockey Island for the first ever Inside Out Classic.
- Similar to the NFL collabs, the game will be simulcast with visuals inspired by the hit Pixar film series.
- During today’s ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame, a short studio show that airs before NHL games on ABC as part of its coverage with ESPN, fans got a first tour of Hockey Island ahead of tomorrow’s big game.
- Adra Ocal was seen inside the island, welcoming the hosts into a first glimpse at the Inside Out Classic.
- Speaking of Adra Ocal, thanks to him we can rewatch the tour as we get excited to see the Washington Capitals face off against the New York Rangers live from Hockey Island.
- Check out the preview below!
- You can check out the altcast Inside Out Classic tomorrow (April 5th) at 7PM ET on ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney XD.
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