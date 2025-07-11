Introducing Sorcerer's Streak: A New Competitive Game from Laughing Place!
There are prizes — but you'll have to show your smarts in order to earn them.
Laughing Place is excited to introduce a brand new competitive game — and, yes, there are prizes!
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, Laughing Place visitors can join Sorcerer’s Streak.
- Each day, you’ll answer a new question that will have you pondering and pontificating on a future Disney occurrence.
- For example:
- Will Star Wars: Rise of Resistance at Disneyland see a wait time of 120 minutes or more the following day?
- Will the [latest Disney movie] make more than $X million dollars at the box office?
- Will [other latest Disney movie] debut with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60% or higher?
- You’ll lock in your answers before the cut-off — and then wait to see if you’re right!
- Your Streak is the number of correct answers in a row:
- ✅ Correct = Streak continues
- ❌ Wrong = Streak resets to zero
- 💤 Skip = Streak remains intact
- Even better, we’re elated to be partnering with our friends at WDW Magazine for a special prize.
Important Details:
- To get started, you’ll just need to create an account, either using your Google account or by entering your name and email address (and creating a password).
- Our first season will kick off on July 11th — however, you’ll have until July 13th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time to lock in your first answer.
- Plus, since solid Streaks can be hard to come by, you can still join at any point during the season!
- By the way, to make sure you don’t miss a single question, you can opt-in to reminder emails so you know when new questions go up and when past questions are answered.
How Sorcerer’s Streak Works:
- When you answer a question correctly, your Streak will increase… until you break it with a wrong response.
- Once your Streak does reset, your “high score" is recorded and you start again to outdo yourself (and your fellow players, of course).
- You also have the option to skip a question.
- However, while skipping a question won’t break your Streak, it won’t lengthen it either.
- So, if you have a Streak of 4, you skip a question, and you answer the next question correctly, you’ll extend your streak to 5.
- But, if you have a Streak of 4, skip a question, and then get the following question wrong, you’ll still restart back at 0.
You Mentioned Prizes?
- At the end of each season, the non-Laughing Place player who achieved the longest Streak during the season will win a prize.
- For our first season, the prize for the winner is a free issue of WDW Magazine!
- In the event of a tie, the following tiebreakers will be applied in order:
1) Most wins during the round
2) Fewest losses during the round
3) Fastest average response time from when each question became available
- Plus, there’s a bonus prize opportunity.
- Each season will feature a special LPer. Everyone who finishes ahead of them will be entered into a drawing for another magical prize!
- This season, that bonus prize will also be a free issue of WDW Magazine.
So what are you waiting for? Head over to our Sorcerer’s Streak game page and get ready to play!