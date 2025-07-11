Introducing Sorcerer's Streak: A New Competitive Game from Laughing Place!

There are prizes — but you'll have to show your smarts in order to earn them.
Laughing Place is excited to introduce a brand new competitive game — and, yes, there are prizes!

What’s Happening:

  • Starting today, Laughing Place visitors can join Sorcerer’s Streak.
  • Each day, you’ll answer a new question that will have you pondering and pontificating on a future Disney occurrence.
  • For example:        
    • Will Star Wars: Rise of Resistance at Disneyland see a wait time of 120 minutes or more the following day?
    • Will the [latest Disney movie] make more than $X million dollars at the box office?
    • Will [other latest Disney movie] debut with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60% or higher?
  • You’ll lock in your answers before the cut-off — and then wait to see if you’re right!
  • Your Streak is the number of correct answers in a row:
    • ✅ Correct = Streak continues
    • ❌ Wrong = Streak resets to zero
    • 💤 Skip = Streak remains intact
  • Even better, we’re elated to be partnering with our friends at WDW Magazine for a special prize.

Important Details:

  • To get started, you’ll just need to create an account, either using your Google account or by entering your name and email address (and creating a password).
  • Our first season will kick off on July 11th — however, you’ll have until July 13th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time to lock in your first answer.
  • Plus, since solid Streaks can be hard to come by, you can still join at any point during the season!
  • By the way, to make sure you don’t miss a single question, you can opt-in to reminder emails so you know when new questions go up and when past questions are answered.

How Sorcerer’s Streak Works:

  • When you answer a question correctly, your Streak will increase… until you break it with a wrong response.
  • Once your Streak does reset, your “high score" is recorded and you start again to outdo yourself (and your fellow players, of course).
  • You also have the option to skip a question.
  • However, while skipping a question won’t break your Streak, it won’t lengthen it either.
  • So, if you have a Streak of 4, you skip a question, and you answer the next question correctly, you’ll extend your streak to 5.
  • But, if you have a Streak of 4, skip a question, and then get the following question wrong, you’ll still restart back at 0.

You Mentioned Prizes?

  • At the end of each season, the non-Laughing Place player who achieved the longest Streak during the season will win a prize.
  • For our first season, the prize for the winner is a free issue of WDW Magazine!
  • In the event of a tie, the following tiebreakers will be applied in order:
     1) Most wins during the round
     2) Fewest losses during the round
     3) Fastest average response time from when each question became available
  • Plus, there’s a bonus prize opportunity.
  • Each season will feature a special LPer. Everyone who finishes ahead of them will be entered into a drawing for another magical prize!
  • This season, that bonus prize will also be a free issue of WDW Magazine.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to our Sorcerer’s Streak game page and get ready to play!