Introducing Sorcerer's Streak: A New Competitive Game from Laughing Place!

There are prizes — but you'll have to show your smarts in order to earn them.

Laughing Place is excited to introduce a brand new competitive game — and, yes, there are prizes!

What’s Happening:

Starting today, Laughing Place visitors can join Sorcerer’s Streak

Each day, you’ll answer a new question that will have you pondering and pontificating on a future Disney occurrence.

For example: Will Star Wars: Rise of Resistance at Disneyland see a wait time of 120 minutes or more the following day? Will the [latest Disney movie] make more than $X million dollars at the box office? Will [other latest Disney movie] debut with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60% or higher?

You’ll lock in your answers before the cut-off — and then wait to see if you’re right!

Your Streak is the number of correct answers in a row: ✅ Correct = Streak continues ❌ Wrong = Streak resets to zero 💤 Skip = Streak remains intact

Important Details:

To get started, you’ll just need to create an account

Our first season will kick off on July 11th — however, you’ll have until July 13th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time to lock in your first answer.

By the way, to make sure you don’t miss a single question, you can opt-in to reminder emails so you know when new questions go up and when past questions are answered.

How Sorcerer’s Streak Works:

When you answer a question correctly, your Streak will increase… until you break it with a wrong response.

Once your Streak does reset, your “high score" is recorded and you start again to outdo yourself (and your fellow players, of course).

You also have the option to skip a question.

However, while skipping a question won’t break your Streak, it won’t lengthen it either.

So, if you have a Streak of 4, you skip a question, and you answer the next question correctly, you’ll extend your streak to 5.

But, if you have a Streak of 4, skip a question, and then get the following question wrong, you’ll still restart back at 0.

You Mentioned Prizes?

At the end of each season, the non-Laughing Place player who achieved the longest Streak during the season will win a prize.

For our first season, the prize for the winner is a free issue of WDW Magazine

In the event of a tie, the following tiebreakers will be applied in order:

1) Most wins during the round

2) Fewest losses during the round

3) Fastest average response time from when each question became available

Each season will feature a special LPer. Everyone who finishes ahead of them will be entered into a drawing for another magical prize!

This season, that bonus prize will also be a free issue of WDW Magazine.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to our Sorcerer’s Streak game page and get ready to play!