Jim Cummings' Wife Asks Fans to Sign Petition to Make Him a Disney Legend
The campaign approach works best for a blue name tag, not so much a Disney Legend award.
Just days after the class of 2026 Disney Legends was announced, there is already a campaign being launched for a fan-favorite Disney personality to be bestowed the title.
What's Happening:
- WonderCon is currently in full swing in Anaheim, California and we have been there attending some Disney-based panels and fun in the middle of the Anaheim Convention Center.
- This venue is also home to the D23 Expos of the past, and the D23 Ultimate Disney Fan Events of the future, including one later this year that will see a new class of Disney Legends inductees.
- This new class was named just days ago, and includes the likes of The Jonas Brothers, animator Eric Goldberg, former CEO Bob Iger, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.
- Not on the list, Jim Cummings.
- Cummings is a veteran voice actor and singer who has appeared in over 600 roles, including a number of Disney ones - Namely, Winnie The Pooh and Tigger, too (no, really). He also lent his voice to Ray in The Princess and the Frog, Ed the Hyena in The Lion King, Pete in Goof Troop and A Goofy Movie (and other instances of the character), Darkwing Duck, Bonkers, and many others. All featured in film, tv, and even the theme parks.
- So you can see why fans might be a little surprised he has not been bestowed with the Disney Legends title yet, especially compared to other higher profile names that have been - when they may only have a Disney credit or two in an otherwise lengthy profile.
- During a special panel featuring Cummings and many stories from the productions he has been involved in, the floor was opened up to a special Q&A. The last person to approach the mic was Jim's wife Margaret, who told the crowd that a petition had been started to see Jim named a Disney Legend.
- Visiting the petition, over at Change.org, you'll see fans share how they are surprised he isn't one yet, as well as a plea under "The Issue" segment of the cause, that describes the award and shares how Jim fits into it. It's also worth noting that the petition starter was NOT Jim Cummings' wife, Margaret, instead showing a "Jessica H." as the originator of the petition.
- Officially speaking, Disney Legends Award honorees represent the extraordinary breadth of talent and storytellers who have defined Disney across entertainment, storytelling, and experiences for generations. From performance and animation, to music and sports, to leadership and Imagineering, these honorees have shaped how audiences around the world connect with Disney stories.
The Selection Process:
- Cummings certainly fits into those official standards, but a petition is not the way it should be done.
- According to The Walt Disney Archives, The Legends are chosen by a selection committee, formerly appointed and chaired by the late Roy E. Disney. While Roy passed in 2009, the committee reportedly still consists of long-time Disney executives, historians, and various other authorities.
- First established in 1987, the Disney Legend title is a hall of fame of sorts of those who have made a significant impact on the legacy of The Walt Disney Company. Originally awarded during a private ceremony, the Disney Legend award has been a major part of the D23 Expos, which have taken place biannually since 2009.
- Most important to note - fans are not involved in an official capacity as part of this process. No voting, no campaigning, no real crowd input, despite the induction ceremony being held at the biggest event thrown by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- To completely editorialize, a petition is not the way to get this done. Historically and statistically his award has gone to those who have impacted the company - and then left and/or retired. Imagineer Joe Rhode got his in 2024, after retiring from the company. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is getting his literally months after FORMER was able to be used in front of that title. Animator Mark Henn, again, pretty quick after leaving and retiring from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- This isn't always true for acting talent though, but Jim Cummings is still very active in Disney projects, and by all accounts will likely be bestowed the title eventually. Likely, when he steps down from being the official voice of these characters, like Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, among others. Or, as some might be quick to point out - be involved in a big project that will arrive in say, summer of 2028 (or other selection year) in a bit of synergy.
- However, now that there is a petition in play and fan outcry for this, if he were to be inducted in the next class (theoretically 2028, as 2026 has already been named), it would be perceived as forced or pushed by this petition and these efforts, as opposed to rightfully earned (which it is).
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