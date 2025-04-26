"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of April 28th

Plus the cast of "Thunderbolts*," Smokey Robinson, Billy Idol, Avril Lavigne and more join the show.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:

Monday, April 28 David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen ( Thunderbolts* ) Billy Idol ( Dream Into It ) Musical Guests Billy Idol featuring Avril Lavigne

Tuesday, April 29 Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( Thunderbolts* ) Mo Amer (Mo) Musical Guest Tucker Wetmore

Wednesday, April 30 Allison Janney ( Another Simple Favor ) Smokey Robinson ( What The World Needs Now ) Musical Guest Smokey Robinson

Thursday, May 1 Musical Guest Annie DiRusso

Friday, May 2 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.