"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of April 28th

Plus the cast of "Thunderbolts*," Smokey Robinson, Billy Idol, Avril Lavigne and more join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:

  • Monday, April 28
    • David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen (Thunderbolts*)
    • Billy Idol (Dream Into It)
    • Musical Guests Billy Idol featuring Avril Lavigne
  • Tuesday, April 29
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts*)
    • Mo Amer (Mo)
    • Musical Guest Tucker Wetmore
  • Wednesday, April 30
    • Allison Janney (Another Simple Favor)
    • Smokey Robinson (What The World Needs Now)
    • Musical Guest Smokey Robinson
  • Thursday, May 1
    •  Musical Guest Annie DiRusso
  • Friday, May 2
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.