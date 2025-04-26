"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of April 28th
Plus the cast of "Thunderbolts*," Smokey Robinson, Billy Idol, Avril Lavigne and more join the show.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:
- Monday, April 28
- David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen (Thunderbolts*)
- Billy Idol (Dream Into It)
- Musical Guests Billy Idol featuring Avril Lavigne
- Tuesday, April 29
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts*)
- Mo Amer (Mo)
- Musical Guest Tucker Wetmore
- Wednesday, April 30
- Allison Janney (Another Simple Favor)
- Smokey Robinson (What The World Needs Now)
- Musical Guest Smokey Robinson
- Thursday, May 1
- Musical Guest Annie DiRusso
- Friday, May 2
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.