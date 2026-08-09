"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, and More to Appear Week of August 10th

The show also welcomes Rep Jasmine Crockett, Ziggy Marley, Dave Franco, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Chandler, Hannah Einbinder, and more.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Anthony Anderson leads this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 10-14:

Monday, August 10 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor (The End of Oak Street) U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) Jake Shimabukuro and Maiya Sykes sit in with The Cletones

Tuesday, August 11 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Earvin “Magic” Johnson Aaron Pierre (Lanterns) Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones Musical Guest Low Cut Connie

Wednesday, August 12 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Kyle Chandler (Lanterns) Hannah Einbinder (Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma; Hacks) Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones Musical Guest Ziggy Marley

Thursday, August 13 - Guest Host Anthony Anderson Dave Franco (Idiots) Jaylen Brown Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones

Friday, August 14 TBC



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



