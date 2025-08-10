"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Taraji P. Henson, Timothy Olyphant and More to Appear Week of August 11th

Nicole Byer fills in as Guest Host this week as Terry Crws, Ben Schwartz, Tracee Ellis Ross and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Nicole Byer leads this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 11-15:

Monday, August 11 - Guest Host Nicole Byer Taraji P. Henson (Seven Daughters wine) Tony Hale ( Sketch ) Musical Guest Brad Mehldau

Tuesday, August 12 - Guest Host Nicole Byer Timothy Olyphant ( Alien: Earth ) Rachel Hilson ( Duster ) Musical Guest GIVĒON

Wednesday, August 13 - Guest Host Nicole Byer Terry Crews ( America’s Got Talent ) Ben Schwartz ( Ben Schwartz & Friends improv comedy tour) Musical Guest Rico Nasty

Thursday, August 14 - Guest Host Nicole Byer Tracee Ellis Ross ( Solo Travelling with Tracee Ellis Ross ) Musical Guest Jordan Davis

Friday, August 15 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.