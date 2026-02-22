"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Jason Bateman, Christina Applegate, and More to Appear Week of February 23rd

The show also welcomes Sterling K. Brown, the hosts of "Pod Save America," Chloe Kim, Dave Burd, Benny Blanco, and Taylor Tomlinson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 23-27:

Monday, February 23 Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes) Taylor Tomlinson (Prodigal Daughter) Musical Guest Arlo Parks

Tuesday, February 24 Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor (Pod Save America) Musical Guest Linda Perry

Wednesday, February 25 Jason Bateman (DTF St. Louis) Chloe Kim (2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games)

Thursday, February 26 Sterling K. Brown (Paradise) Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, and Benny Blanco (Friends Keep Secrets)

Friday, February 27 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.