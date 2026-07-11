"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, and More to Appear Week of July 13

The show also welcomes Fortune Feimster, Regina Hall, Joel McHale, and Ben Marshall. Ike Barinholtz sits in as guest host for this week's shows.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Ike Barinholtz leads this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 13-17:

Monday, July 13 - Guest Host Ike Barinholtz Mindy Kaling (Not Suitable for Work) Fortune Feimster (The Hawk)

Tuesday, July 14 - Guest Host Ike Barinholtz Joel McHale (The 1% Club) Ben Marshall (72 Hours)

Wednesday, July 15 - Guest Host Ike Barinholtz Seth Rogen (The Invite; The Studio) WILLOW (The Thread) Musical Guest WILLOW

Thursday, July 16 - Guest Host Ike Barinholtz Regina Hall (The Five-Star Weekend) Alan and Jon Barinholtz Musical Guest Jeff Tweedy

Friday, July 17 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



