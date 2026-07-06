"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of July 6th

Tiffany Haddish guest hosts this week's shows featuring appearances by Jack Whitehall, Auli'i Cravalho, Lil Rey Howery, Shameik Moore, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Tiffany Haddish leads this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 6-10:

Monday, July 6 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Octavia Spencer (Ride or Die) Jack Whitehall (Nation’s Dumbest) Musical Guest Elmiene

Tuesday, July 7 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Allison Janney (Minions & Monsters) Auli’i Cravalho (Moana)

Wednesday, July 8 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Lil Rel Howery Shameik Moore (Power Book III: Raising Kanan)

Thursday, July 9 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear; Spider-Man: Brand New Day)

Friday, July 10 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



