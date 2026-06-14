"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Will Ferrell, Larry David, and More to Appear Week of June 15th

Plus, Colin Farrell, Linda Cardellini, Walton Goggins, Jessica Williams, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., and others also join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 15-19:

Monday, June 15 Colin Farrell (Sugar) Jessica Williams (Shrinking) Musical Guest Bruce Hornsby

Tuesday, June 16 Will Ferrell (The Hawk) Linda Cardellini (DTF St. Louis)

Wednesday, June 17 Walton Goggins (Fallout) “Science Bob” Pflugfelder (CrunchLabs)

Thursday, June 18 Larry David (Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America) Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Finding Your Roots)

Friday, June 19 TBC



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.

