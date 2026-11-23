Plus, David Sedaris, Joel McHale, and Violet Grohl also join the show, and Maggie Rose sits in with The Cletones.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 23-27:

Monday, November 23 Jason Bateman (DTF St. Louis) David Sedaris (The Land and Its People) Maggie Rose sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, November 24 Joel McHale (Animal Control) Travis Barker (Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear) Musical Guest Violet Grohl Maggie Rose sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, November 25 TBA

Thursday, November 26 TBA

Friday, November 27 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



