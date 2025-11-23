"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Kristen Bell, Kate Beckinsale, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

The show also welcomes Jim Gaffigan, Dax Shepard, Sen. Mark Kelly, and musical guests The Neighbourhood and De La Soul.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.



Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 24-28:

Monday, November 24 Jim Gaffigan Kate Beckinsale (Wildcat) Musical Guest The Neighbourhood

Tuesday, November 25 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (Nobody Wants This; Hit & Run) Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) Musical Guest De La Soul

Wednesday, November 26 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: November 20, 2025 Kerry Washington (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) Musical Guest Lord Huron

Thursday, November 27 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: November 18, 2025 Kate Winslet (Goodbye June) Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) Musical Guest Stephen Wilson Jr.

Friday, November 28 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: November 19, 2025 Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly) Ali Larter (Landman) Musical Guest T-Pain



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.