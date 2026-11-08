"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Bill Murray, Jodie Foster, and More to Appear Week of November 9th

Plus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Andy Richter, Andrew Scott, U2, Bobby Lee, and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 9-13:

Monday, November 9 Bill Murray (A Course Called Ireland) Andy Richter (Elf Unwrapped: Behind the Scenes of a Modern Christmas Classic) Sy Smith sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, November 10 Jodie Foster (Hexed) Andrew Scott (Elsinore) Musical Guest Jesse Welles Sy Smith sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, November 11 Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Man with the Bag) Joseph Zada (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) Sy Smith sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, November 12 U2 (Carnaval de Luz) Bobby Lee (Bobby Lee: Finally) Sy Smith sits in with The Cletones

Friday, November 13 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



