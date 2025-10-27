"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Morgan Freeman, Tim Allen and More to Appear Week of October 27th

"Kimmel" also welcomes Tessa Thompson, Daymond John, Keegan-Michael Key, Haley Lu Richardson and others.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.



Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 27-31:

Monday, October 27 Tim Allen (Shifting Gears) Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt) Musical Guest Miguel

Tuesday, October 28 Tessa Thompson (Hedda) Daymond John (Shark Tank) Musical Guest The Beths

Wednesday, October 29 Keegan-Michael Key (Only Murders in the Building) Cooking Demonstration by Chef Christian Petroni (Parm to Table)

Thursday, October 30 Morgan Freeman (Now You See Me: Now You Don’t) Haley Lu Richardson (I’m Sad and Horny) Musical Guest C.Y.M.

Friday, October 31 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



