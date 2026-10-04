"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Kerry Washington, Anna Kendrick, and More to Appear Week of October 5th

The show also welcomes Michael Douglas, Kyle MacLachlan, Jessica Chastain, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 5-9:

Monday, October 5 Anna Kendrick (Misty Green) Marcus Mumford (Prizefighter) Musical Guest Mumford & Sons Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, October 6 Kerry Washington (Animals) Kyle MacLachlan (Fictional Selves: A Memoir) Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, October 7 Jessica Chastain (Other Mommy) Malcolm Gladwell (The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic) Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, October 8 Michael Douglas (One Helluva Ride) Daisy Edgar-Jones (Sense and Sensibility) Musical Guest Remi Wolf Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Friday, October 9 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



