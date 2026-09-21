"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Ben Affleck, Jamie Foxx, and More to Appear Week of September 21-25

Plus, Woody Harrelson, Sam Richardson, Ke Huy Quan, Brandi Carlile, Mo Amer, and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 21-25:

Monday, September 21 Woody Harrelson (Brothers) Sam Richardson (Matchbox The Movie) Musical Guest Greta Van Fleet Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, September 22 Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself) Ke Huy Quan (Never Say Die) Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, September 23 Brandi Carlile (Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)) John Wilson (The History of Concrete) Musical Guest Brandi Carlile Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, September 24 Ben Affleck (Animals) Mo Amer (Mo Amer One Night Only at Radio City) Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Friday, September 25 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



