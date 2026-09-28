"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Paul McCartney, Zohran Mamdani, and More to Appear Week of September 28th

Plus, Howard Stern, Billy Crystal, Mahershala Ali, Bruce Springsteen, Bernie Sanders, and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 28-October 2:

Monday, September 28 Pete Davidson (The Pete Davidson Show: How To Rob A Bank) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Musical Guest TV On The Radio

Tuesday, September 29 Howard Stern (The Howard Stern Show) Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello (Power To The People Festival) Musical Guest Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello

Wednesday, September 30 Billy Crystal (860) Mahershala Ali (Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother) Musical Guest De La Soul

Thursday, October 1 John Oliver and Seth Meyers (residency at The Beacon Theatre) Robby Hoffman (Robby Hoffman: Wake Up)

Friday, October 2 Paul McCartney (The Boys of Dungeon Lane) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Musical Guest Goose



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



