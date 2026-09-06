"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Mariska Hargitay, Andrew Garfield, and More to Appear Week of September 7-11

The show also welcomes Joey King, Kaia Gerber, Gal Gadot, Franky Perez, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 7-11:

Monday, September 7 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 27, 2026 Jennifer Lopez (Office Romance) Josh Johnson (Josh Johnson: Symphony) Musical Guest Stella Lefty

Tuesday, September 8 Andrew Garfield (The Uprising) Joey King (Practical Magic 2) Franky Perez sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, September 9 Mariska Hargitay (78th Primetime EmmyⓇ Awards) Kaia Gerber (The Shards) Franky Perez sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, September 10 Gal Gadot (The Runner) Franky Perez sits in with The Cletones

Friday, September 11 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



