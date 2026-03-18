Josh D’Amaro Marks First Day as Disney CEO With Heartfelt Instagram Tribute to Bob Iger

The new Disney CEO shares a personal message honoring Bob Iger while looking ahead to the company’s future.
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On his first official day as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D'Amaro took to social media to share a personal and public tribute to longtime Disney leader Bob Iger, setting the tone for his tenure with gratitude and optimism.

What’s Happening:

  • D’Amaro shared a photo of himself and Iger on Instagram, giving fans, cast members, and the broader Disney community a more personal glimpse into the moment.

  • “Congratulations to Bob Iger on a legendary Disney career. Thank you for your vision, your courage, your leadership, and your friendship.” he wrote “I am honored to lead this extraordinary company.  We have a bright future ahead of us.”
  • The message didn’t just acknowledge Iger’s professional accomplishments, it emphasized the personal relationship between the two leaders.
  • While today marks D’Amaro’s official start as CEO, it’s this message that will likely define the moment. A passing of the torch, not just in title, but in tone, one rooted in appreciation, respect, and a clear sense of direction.
  • As Disney enters its next chapter, that first post serves as both a tribute and a promise: honoring the legacy that came before while confidently stepping into the future.

About Josh D’Amaro:

  • D’Amaro has officially begun his official tenure as CEO today March, 18, 2026, marking a major leadership shift following the era of Bob Iger.
  • Previously served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, where he oversaw global theme parks, cruise lines, and consumer products.
  • Widely known for his “guest-first” leadership style, shaped by years working closely with Disney Parks and cast members.
  • D’Amaro played a key role in navigating the Parks division through pandemic recovery and major expansions and is considered a fan-favorite executive, often visible in the parks and at major Disney events like D23.
  • His appointment signals a potential stronger emphasis on experiences, storytelling, and immersive entertainment across Disney’s businesses.

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