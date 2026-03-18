Josh D’Amaro Marks First Day as Disney CEO With Heartfelt Instagram Tribute to Bob Iger

The new Disney CEO shares a personal message honoring Bob Iger while looking ahead to the company’s future.

On his first official day as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D'Amaro took to social media to share a personal and public tribute to longtime Disney leader Bob Iger, setting the tone for his tenure with gratitude and optimism.

What’s Happening:

D’Amaro shared a photo of himself and Iger on Instagram, giving fans, cast members, and the broader Disney community a more personal glimpse into the moment.

“Congratulations to Bob Iger on a legendary Disney career. Thank you for your vision, your courage, your leadership, and your friendship.” he wrote “I am honored to lead this extraordinary company. We have a bright future ahead of us.”

The message didn’t just acknowledge Iger’s professional accomplishments, it emphasized the personal relationship between the two leaders.

While today marks D’Amaro’s official start as CEO, it’s this message that will likely define the moment. A passing of the torch, not just in title, but in tone, one rooted in appreciation, respect, and a clear sense of direction.

As Disney enters its next chapter, that first post serves as both a tribute and a promise: honoring the legacy that came before while confidently stepping into the future.

About Josh D’Amaro:

D’Amaro has officially begun his official tenure as CEO today March, 18, 2026, marking a major leadership shift following the era of Bob Iger.

Previously served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, where he oversaw global theme parks, cruise lines, and consumer products.

Widely known for his “guest-first” leadership style, shaped by years working closely with Disney Parks and cast members.

D’Amaro played a key role in navigating the Parks division through pandemic recovery and major expansions and is considered a fan-favorite executive, often visible in the parks and at major Disney events like D23.

His appointment signals a potential stronger emphasis on experiences, storytelling, and immersive entertainment across Disney’s businesses.

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