Good Luck, Josh: Why Disney Fans Will Be Rooting for You

Josh D'Amaro has now become the eighth person to serve as CEO of The Walt Disney Company. With new leadership comes renewed enthusiasm for the future. While we do not yet know exactly what Josh’s priorities will be as he takes the helm, Disney-style optimism invites us to look ahead with excitement toward the new energy and vision that could define the company’s next era.

At the same time, it would be naïve not to acknowledge the challenges facing both Disney and the broader entertainment industry. Deep-pocketed technology companies are investing heavily in entertainment, often with little immediate concern for return on investment. Meanwhile, the media landscape continues to fragment, making it harder for any single show or film to reach the scale necessary to justify today’s inflation-driven production costs. New formats are also emerging, including the rapid growth of vertical micro-dramas and other digital-first storytelling models that represent an entirely new class of competitors.

Yet, for all of these challenges, Disney possesses something few companies can replicate. No matter what obstacles arise from market conditions, political pressures, or economic uncertainty, Disney holds a uniquely powerful place in the hearts of audiences around the world. That emotional connection has long helped the company weather difficult moments.

History has shown that when Disney begins to drift from its ideals, the company has a remarkable ability to correct course. Whether during the leadership transition that led to the arrival of Michael Eisner in 1984, the changes surrounding Bob Iger in 2004, or the leadership reset in 2022, Disney has repeatedly refocused itself on the principles that built the company in the first place: quality storytelling and cultural resonance. Those qualities remain the foundation of what has made Disney one of the most admired entertainment organizations in the world.

As I write this, I am aboard the Disney Destiny. The start of the calendar year is always a demanding time for me, filled with filings that need to be completed and the more mundane responsibilities of everyday life. This year in particular has presented its share of challenges. Some have been difficult, though certainly surmountable.

But as the sailaway party began and my vacation officially commenced, I found myself unexpectedly emotional. Not simply because I knew I was about to experience several days of Disney magic, but because of the realization that every other person on board was beginning a moment that could become a cherished memory for the rest of their lives. Anyone who has seen Disney Cruise Line’s recent tear-inducing advertisement understands just how powerful those moments can be.

That realization captures something essential about Disney. The company does not merely produce entertainment. At its best, it creates memories that stay with people forever.

As long as Josh understands that responsibility and never allows the company to rest on its laurels, I have confidence that his tenure can be a successful one. Throughout the years, I have been impressed by Josh’s willingness to listen. He may not always agree with the feedback he receives, and observers like myself will not always agree with every decision he makes. But the simple act of listening has tremendous value.

In a world filled with noise, it takes real skill to identify the insights that matter and separate them from the distractions. That is a skill I believe Josh possesses.

With his character, his values, and his willingness to think big, I believe The Walt Disney Company is in good hands under Josh D’Amaro’s leadership. We look forward to covering his tenure and seeing where he leads Disney in the years ahead.

Good luck, Josh. When you succeed, Disney fans everywhere succeed as well. And that means we will all be rooting for you.



